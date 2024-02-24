Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Ekso Bionics Holdings (NasdaqCM:EKSO) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 9.18 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 431.25% from the latest reported closing price of 1.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ekso Bionics Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 10.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EKSO is 0.00%, an increase of 607.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 1,154K shares. The put/call ratio of EKSO is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 243K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 179K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 158K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing a decrease of 39.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EKSO by 194.14% over the last quarter.

Kent Lake Capital holds 141K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 98K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance, and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, Ekso Bionics continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. Ekso Bionics is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

