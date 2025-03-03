EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $EKSO Reports Quarterly Earnings

EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS ($EKSO) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, missing estimates of -$0.08 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $5,090,000, missing estimates of $5,153,550 by $-63,550.
EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 669,700 shares (-40.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $408,517
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 441,351 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $269,224
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 215,615 shares (-41.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,525
- GOLDEN STATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 19,505 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,898
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 13,427 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,190
- ATRIA WEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. removed 12,667 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,726
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 11,105 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,774
