Ekso Bionics to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 3, 2025

Ekso Bionics will release its Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on March 3, 2025, with a conference call afterward.

Potential Positives

The upcoming release of financial and business results may indicate transparency and readiness to inform stakeholders about the company's performance.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct communication between management and investors, fostering engagement and potentially boosting investor confidence.

Ekso Bionics emphasizes its leadership in the exoskeleton technology market, which may strengthen its reputation and attract investment interest.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial expectations or guidance for the upcoming results, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.

The date of the earnings announcement suggests that the company may be under pressure to deliver significant outcomes for Q4 and full year 2024, potentially heightening scrutiny from stakeholders.

The absence of any explicit commentary on recent business challenges or accomplishments may indicate a lack of transparency and could raise concerns about the company's overall health and strategy moving forward.

FAQ

When will Ekso Bionics announce its Q4 and full year 2024 results?

Ekso Bionics will release its financial results on March 3, 2025, after the close of trading.

What time is the Ekso Bionics conference call?

The conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on March 3, 2025.

How can I participate in the conference call for Ekso Bionics?

To participate, dial 877-407-6184 (domestic) or 201-389-0877 (international).

Where can I find the live broadcast of the conference call?

The live broadcast will be available on the Ekso Bionics website under “Presentations & Events” in the Investors section.

What is Ekso Bionics known for?

Ekso Bionics is known for its innovative exoskeleton technology that enhances human strength, endurance, and mobility.

Full Release



SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that it will release financial and business results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after the close of trading on Monday, March 3, 2025. Management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results and discuss recent business developments.





To participate in the conference call by telephone, please dial 877-407-6184 (domestic) or 201-389-0877 (international). The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company’s website at



www.eksobionics.com



under “Presentations & Events” in the Investors section.







About Ekso Bionics







®









Ekso Bionics



®



is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit:



www.eksobionics.com



or follow @EksoBionics on X.







Contact:







Stephen Kilmer





Investor Relations





Direct: (646) 274-3580





Email:



skilmer@eksobionics.com





