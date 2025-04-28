Ekso Bionics to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 5, 2025

Ekso Bionics will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 5, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., a leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial applications, will announce its financial and business results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 5, 2025, after market close. The company's management will hold a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results and recent developments, with participation details provided for both domestic and international callers. The call will also be available for live streaming and archival on the company's website. Ekso Bionics focuses on advanced robotics to enhance human mobility and capabilities, serving various needs from medical assistance to industrial use, and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "EKSO."

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EKSO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $EKSO stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that it will release financial and business results for the first quarter of 2025 after the close of trading on Monday, May 5, 2025. Management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results and discuss recent business developments.





To participate in the conference call by telephone, please dial 877-407-6184 (domestic) or 201-389-0877 (international). The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company’s website at



www.eksobionics.com



About Ekso Bionics







Ekso Bionics



is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Based upon its industry-leading expertise, the Company focuses on improving health and quality of life with advanced robotics designed to enhance, amplify, and restore human function. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit:



www.eksobionics.com



Contact:







Stephen Kilmer





Investor Relations





Direct: (646) 274-3580





Email:



skilmer@eksobionics.com





