EKINOPS (ENXTPA:EKI) Price Target Decreased by 13.00% to 3.55

The average one-year price target for EKINOPS (ENXTPA:EKI) has been revised to €3.55 / share. This is a decrease of 13.00% from the prior estimate of €4.08 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €2.22 to a high of €5.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.62% from the latest reported closing price of €2.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in EKINOPS. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EKI is 0.00%, an increase of 40.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.09% to 60K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 20K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 19.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EKI by 23.36% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.