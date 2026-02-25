EKF Diagnostics Holdings (EKDHF) Price Target Increased by 18.84% to 0.46

The average one-year price target for EKF Diagnostics Holdings (OTCPK:EKDHF) has been revised to $0.46 / share. This is an increase of 18.84% from the prior estimate of $0.39 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.44 to a high of $0.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.16% from the latest reported closing price of $0.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in EKF Diagnostics Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EKDHF is 0.01%, an increase of 19.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.98% to 750K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 431K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EKDHF by 32.10% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 91K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 79K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 40K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 38K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.