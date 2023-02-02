Ek Daniel G. Cuts Stake in Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Fintel reports that Ek Daniel G. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31.93MM shares of Spotify Technology SA (SPOT). This represents 16.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 32.32MM shares and 16.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.54% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spotify Technology is $115.14. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.54% from its latest reported closing price of $118.14.

The projected annual revenue for Spotify Technology is $13,855MM, an increase of 18.15%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.88.

Fund Sentiment

There are 861 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SPOT is 0.3998%, a decrease of 6.2558%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 116,734K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 27,937,554 shares representing 14.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,964,517 shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,928,622 shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,762,460 shares, representing a decrease of 32.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 59.77% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,425,378 shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Technology Crossover Management VIII holds 3,618,272 shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt holds 3,035,600 shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,785,600 shares, representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 6.07% over the last quarter.

Spotify Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 345 million Monthly Active Users and 155 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 93 markets, and more than 70 million tracks including over 2 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

