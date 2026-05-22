EJF Capital Opens New 45K Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

Key Points

Acquired 45,250 shares in MCB; estimated trade size $3.89 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value increased by $3.77 million, reflecting new share acquisition.

The transaction represented a 2.74% change in EJF Capital’s reportable 13F AUM.

Post-trade stake: 45,250 shares valued at $3.77 million.

This new holding represents 2.66% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five positions.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, EJF Capital reported a new stake of 45,250 shares in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.(NYSE:MCB) The estimated transaction value for the purchase is $3.89 million, calculated using the average first-quarter closing price. The quarter-end value of the position was $3.77 million, reflecting both the share purchase and the quarter-end price movement.

What else to know

This is a new position for EJF Capital, comprising 2.66% of its reportable 13F AUM at quarter-end.

Top five holdings post-filing: NASDAQ:SFNC: $4.76 million (3.4% of AUM) NYSE:COSO: $4.74 million (3.3% of AUM) NYSE:BBT: $4.44 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSE:NPB: $4.23 million (3.0% of AUM) NYSE:BANC: $4.20 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of May 21, 2026, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. shares were priced at $91.3, up 39.92% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 12.53 percentage points

by 12.53 percentage points The fund reported total AUM of $141.91 million across 69 positions

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $542.25 million Net Income (TTM) $86.17 million Dividend Yield 0.87% Price (as of market close 2026-05-21) $91.30

Company Snapshot

Offers a suite of business, commercial, and retail banking products, including checking and savings accounts, term deposits, real estate and commercial loans, and cash management services.

Provides lending activities and fee-based services, including cash management and digital banking solutions.

Serves small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area through six banking centers.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a regional bank holding company focused on providing tailored financial solutions to commercial and retail clients in the New York City area. The company leverages a relationship-driven approach, offering a comprehensive mix of deposit and lending products, as well as digital banking capabilities. Its strategic emphasis on commercial real estate and business banking positions it to serve a diverse client base with specialized financial needs.

What this transaction means for investors

When an asset manager opens a new stake in a company, investors often take notice. And EJF Capital’s recent acquisition wasn’t a small one either. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is now the 11th-largest position in EJF’s portfolio, out of 69 total holdings.

EJF’s focus is on finding regional banks with promising upside, and Metropolitan BHC seems to fit its strategy. The bank has recently posted strong earnings. In fact, its first-quarter 2026 net income is almost 2x year over year. It is expanding into high-margin areas, such as fintech, and projects substantial loan growth for the current year. Its other business fundamentals are strong as well.

With such a rosy outlook, individual investors may wonder if Metropolitan or other regional banks deserve a closer look. The sector is generally viewed as conservative, but the sector is trending toward consolidation, and acquisitions can result in gains for shareholders.

That said, regional banks can vary in quality, and investors should consider factors such as profitability, loan quality, and local economic conditions before making any investment decisions.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Northpointe Bancshares. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.