EJF Capital Now Owns 2.40% of PCB Bancorp (PCB)

Fintel reports that EJF Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.35MM shares of PCB Bancorp (PCB). This represents 2.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 25, 2022 they reported 1.44MM shares and 9.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 75.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.19% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for PCB Bancorp is $20.14. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $21.52. The average price target represents an increase of 9.19% from its latest reported closing price of $18.45.

The projected annual revenue for PCB Bancorp is $120MM, an increase of 19.41%. The projected annual EPS is $2.68, an increase of 13.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in PCB Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCB is 0.04%, a decrease of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.86% to 6,522K shares. The put/call ratio of PCB is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 600K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares, representing an increase of 19.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 14.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 356K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 314K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 276K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares, representing a decrease of 32.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 99.99% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 247K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 0.63% over the last quarter.

PCB Bancorp Declares $0.15 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $18.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.53%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 4.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.12 (n=214).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

PCB Bancorp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation, is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California state chartered bank, offering a full suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities.

