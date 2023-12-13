EIX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Edison International (Symbol: EIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.36, changing hands as high as $68.54 per share. Edison International shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EIX's low point in its 52 week range is $58.82 per share, with $74.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.58. The EIX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
