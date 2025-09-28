Markets

Eisai : LEQEMBI Approved In China For Monthly IV Maintenance Dosing In Early Alzheimer's Treatment

September 28, 2025 — 09:08 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (ESALY.PK, ESALF.PK, 4523.T) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has approved LEQEMBI—a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting soluble aggregated amyloid-beta (Aß)—for intravenous (IV) maintenance dosing once every four weeks.

This approval supports the continued treatment of patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease, including those with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia. Following an 18-month initiation phase of 10 mg/kg dosing every two weeks, patients may transition to the newly approved maintenance regimen or continue with the biweekly schedule.

In January 2024, LEQEMBI was approved for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia stage of disease in China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.