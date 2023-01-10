Eisai files for approval of Alzheimer's drug in Europe

Adds details

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T said on Tuesday it had submitted a marketing application to the European health regulator for review of its Alzheimer's drug lecanemab, which was recently granted accelerated approval in the United States.

The drug, developed in partnership with Biogen Inc BIIB.O, is an antibody that has been shown to remove sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of those in the early stages of the mind-wasting disease.

Eisai also reiterated its plans to apply for marketing authorization of the drug in Japan by the end of the business year on March 31.

