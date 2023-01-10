US Markets
BIIB

Eisai files for approval of Alzheimer's drug in Europe

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

January 10, 2023 — 06:36 pm EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T said on Tuesday it had submitted a marketing application to the European health regulator for review of its Alzheimer's drug lecanemab, which was recently granted accelerated approval in the United States.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.