Eisai files for approval of Alzheimer's drug in Europe

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T said on Tuesday it had submitted a marketing application to the European health regulator for review of its Alzheimer's drug lecanemab, which was recently granted accelerated approval in the United States.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.