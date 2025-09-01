BioTech
Eisai: FDA Approves LEQEMBI IQLIK For Maintenance Dosing In Treatment Of Early Alzheimer's

September 01, 2025 — 02:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Eisai and Biogen (BIIB) announced that the FDA has approved the Biologics License Application for once weekly lecanemab-irmb subcutaneous injection, or LEQEMBI IQLIK, for maintenance dosing for the treatment of early Alzheimer's. LEQEMBI IQLIK will be launched on October 6, 2025 in the U.S.

LEQEMBI IQLIK is a subcutaneous autoinjector developed by Eisai, containing 360 mg/1.8 mL that can be administered in approximately 15 seconds. Eisai noted that this event will have a minor impact on the consolidated financial forecast for fiscal 2025. The company said there are no changes to the consolidated financial forecast announced on May 15, 2025.

