Eisai (ESALF) Price Target Increased by 9.56% to 69.32

The average one-year price target for Eisai (OTC:ESALF) has been revised to 69.32 / share. This is an increase of 9.56% from the prior estimate of 63.27 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.66 to a high of 92.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.68% from the latest reported closing price of 63.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eisai. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESALF is 0.15%, a decrease of 9.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.75% to 44,825K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 19,460K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,623K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESALF by 4.35% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,392K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,488K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,487K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESALF by 6.58% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,094K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,029K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESALF by 17.97% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,342K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESALF by 8.72% over the last quarter.

