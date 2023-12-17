Eisai (ESALF) Price Target Increased by 5.72% to 69.56

The average one-year price target for Eisai (OTC:ESALF) has been revised to 69.56 / share. This is an increase of 5.72% from the prior estimate of 65.79 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.01 to a high of 95.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.66% from the latest reported closing price of 50.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eisai. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESALF is 0.17%, an increase of 7.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.01% to 46,602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 19,124K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,460K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESALF by 9.00% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,341K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,392K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESALF by 10.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,539K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,488K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESALF by 5.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,122K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESALF by 13.44% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,372K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESALF by 8.32% over the last quarter.

