Eisai Co., - Depositary Receipt (ESAIY) Price Target Increased by 76.75% to 11.46

The average one-year price target for Eisai Co., - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ESAIY) has been revised to $11.46 / share. This is an increase of 76.75% from the prior estimate of $6.49 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.89 to a high of $19.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.99% from the latest reported closing price of $10.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eisai Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESAIY is 0.00%, an increase of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.78% to 29K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAIY by 14.72% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAIY by 21.88% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 1K shares.

ENDW - Cambria Endowment Style ETF holds 0K shares.

Skopos Labs holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 23.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESAIY by 49.28% over the last quarter.

