Eisai, Biogen say FDA grants priority review for Alzheimer's drug Lecanemab

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 05, 2023 — 06:58 pm EST

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T and its U.S. partner Biogen Inc BIIB.O said on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review for traditional approval of their Alzheimer's treatment Lecanemab.

The FDA accepted Eisai's supplemental Biologics License Application for the drug, supporting transition from the accelerated approval granted in January, the drugmaker said in a statement.

