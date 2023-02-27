US Markets
Eisai, Biogen say Alzheimer's drug Lecanemab getting priority review in China

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

February 27, 2023 — 07:06 pm EST

Written by Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T and U.S. biotech firm Biogen Inc BIIB.O said on Tuesday that Chinese authorities have given priority review status to Lecanemab, their jointly-developed Alzheimer's disease treatment drug.

The drug, recently granted accelerated approval in Japan, is an antibody that has been shown to remove sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of patients in the early stages of the mind-wasting disease.

