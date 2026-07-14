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Eisai, Biogen Report Study Showing Long-Term Benefits Of LEQEMBI In Early Alzheimer's Disease

July 14, 2026 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eisai Co Ltd (ESALY.PK) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced on Tuesday new real-world data showing that 82.5 percent of patients with early Alzheimer's disease remained stable or improved after receiving LEQEMBI for an average of 17 months.

Results from the ongoing LEADER study, presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2026, found that 75.9 percent of patients remained in the same disease stage while 6.6 percent improved from mild Alzheimer's dementia to mild cognitive impairment.

The findings were consistent across sex, race, ethnicity and APOE genotype. The study also found that nearly 87 percent of patients continued treatment, while the therapy's safety profile remained consistent with the U.S. FDA-approved label, with most reported brain imaging abnormalities being mild and asymptomatic.

BIIB is currently trading at $191.24 down $17.79 or 8.51 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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