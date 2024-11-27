News & Insights

Eisai, Biogen launch Leqembi in South Korea

November 27, 2024 — 07:40 pm EST

Eisai (ESAIY) and Biogen (BIIB) announced that the humanized anti-soluble aggregated amyloid-beta, or Abeta, monoclonal antibody Leqembi has been launched in South Korea. Leqembi received the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, or MFDS, approval in May for treatment in adult patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease, or AD, or mild AD dementia.

