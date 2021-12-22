US Markets
Eisai-Biogen Alzheimer's drug difficult to assess on current data -Japan ministry

Rocky Swift Reuters
TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A Japanese health ministry panel said on Wednesday it was difficult to determine the efficacy of an Alzheimer's treatment based on current data.

Eisai Co 4523.T and its United States partner Biogen Inc BIIB.O filed for Japanese regulatory approval just over a year ago for the drug Adulhelm, which was approved in the United States in June.

