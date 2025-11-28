Eisai Announces Filing Of New Drug Application For Leqembi In Japan

(RTTNews) - BioArctic AB's (BIOA-B.ST) partner Eisai (4523.T) announced that they have filed a new drug application for Leqembi or lecanemab for a subcutaneous formulation as a new route of administration to Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency. The application is based on data from multiple subcutaneous administration sub-studies of lecanemab conducted as part of the Phase 3 Clarity AD open-label extension, following the 18-month core study in individuals with Mild Cognitive Impairment due to Alzheimer's disease or mild stage of AD dementia.

Leqembi is the result of a collaboration between BioArctic and Eisai, and the antibody was originally developed by BioArctic.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.