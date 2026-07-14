Eisai And Biogen's SC LEQEMBI IQLIK Wins FDA Approval For Early Alzheimer's Disease

(RTTNews) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for a once-weekly LEQEMBI IQLIK(lecanemab-irmb) subcutaneous injection as an initiation dose for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease.

Treatment with LEQEMBI IQLIK can be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia stage of Alzheimer's disease.

The FDA approval of LEQEMBI IQLIK as an initiation dose is supported by a comprehensive clinical data package evaluating subcutaneous administration of lecanemab across multiple studies and a range of dosing regimens.

U.S. launch of LEQEMBI IQLIK as an initiation dose planned for late August 2026.

According to the company, in the sub-studies within Phase 3 Clarity AD long-term extension (LTE), following the 18-month core study in individuals once-weekly subcutaneous administration,

- Achieved exposure equivalent to intravenous dosing, supporting similar clinical (efficacy) and biomarker (amyloid removal) benefits.

-The rate of exposure-related adverse events such as Amyloid-related imaging abnormalities-edema (ARIA-E) with SC administration is expected to be comparable with IV administration.

-In the overall safety profile, SC administration was generally similar to intravenous administration.

"The approval of LEQEMBI IQLIK for initiation dosing marks a new era of Alzheimer's treatments," said Howard Fillit, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer Emeritus of the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF).

The company also highlighted data from an autoinjector acceptability study indicating that 94% of patients with early Alzheimer's disease and their care partners found the LEQEMBI IQLIK device easy to use, with high levels of satisfaction and confidence in using it at home.

BIIB has traded between $121.05 and $219.72 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $209.03, up 4.96%.

In the overnight market, BIIB is up 0.46% at $210.00.

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