(RTTNews) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Wednesday said results from Phase 3 Clarity AD study showed that continuous treatment with Leqembi helped in slowing down the progression in patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

Clarity AD Phase 3 study was designed to evaluate Lakemba for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease. Ninety five percent of 1795 participants who completed the core study continued in the open-label extension study, with 478 patients still receiving treatment for four years. Data showed that Leqembi slowed clinical decline by 1.75 points.

These results were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025, held in Toronto, Canada.

