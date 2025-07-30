Markets
BIIB

Eisai And Biogen Say Four Years Of Leqembi Helps In Slowing Down Alzheimer's Disease Progression

July 30, 2025 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Wednesday said results from Phase 3 Clarity AD study showed that continuous treatment with Leqembi helped in slowing down the progression in patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

Clarity AD Phase 3 study was designed to evaluate Lakemba for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease. Ninety five percent of 1795 participants who completed the core study continued in the open-label extension study, with 478 patients still receiving treatment for four years. Data showed that Leqembi slowed clinical decline by 1.75 points.

These results were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025, held in Toronto, Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.