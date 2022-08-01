US Markets
TWTR

Einhorn's Greenlight takes stake in Twitter - letter

Contributor
Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Hedge fund Greenlight Capital said it took a new stake in Twitter last month as the social media company sued to force Elon Musk to buy the company even as the billionaire entrepreneur said he has changed his mind about the deal.

BOSTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Greenlight Capital said it took a new stake in Twitter TWTR.N last month as the social media company sued to force Elon Musk to buy the company even as the billionaire entrepreneur said he has changed his mind about the deal.

Greenlight founder David Einhorn wrote to investors on Monday that his hedge fund had taken the position, paying an average $37.24 for the stock, according to the letter seen by Reuters.

"At this price there is a $17 per share of upside if TWTR prevails in court and we believe about $17 per share of downside, if the deal breaks. So we are getting 50-50 odds on something that should happen 95%+ of the time," the letter said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR GLRE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular