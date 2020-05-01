Einhorn's Greenlight Capital sold out of General Motors - letter

BOSTON, May 1 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Greenlight Capital said it sold its position in carmaker General Motors, saying the company's forecast for 2020 was worse than the hedge fund had expected.

"General Motors was a disappointment," the firm wrote to investors in a letter seen by Reuters. "We sold our stock." During the five years that Greenlight owned shares in the carmaker, the hedge fund earned an internal rate of return of 9.6%, the letter said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

