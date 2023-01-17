US Markets
THC

Einhorn's Greenlight built stake in Tenet Healthcare late in 2022-letter

January 17, 2023 — 10:34 am EST

Written by Svea Herbst-Bayliss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Greenlight Capital last year built a new stake in Tenet Healthcare THC.N, betting the company's ambulatory surgery center business will remain strong, the firm's portfolio manager, David Einhorn, wrote in a letter.

Greenlight began building its stake in Tenet in late December and spent an average $48.61 for the stock, the letter, seen by Reuters, said. The stock is currently trading at $52.35, up 7% since the start of the year.

Einhorn swooped in after Tenet had been battered by inflationary pressures and COVID, sinking its stock price some 50% last year.

The company recently announced that it began its plan to repurchase about 20% of the outstanding shares by the end of 2024.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

Reuters
