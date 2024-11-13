Einhorn long CNH Industrial, calls shares ‘cheap,’ CNBC reports

Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn revealed a new position in CNH Industrial (CNH) at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha conference, calling the agricultural play “cheap,” CNBC’s Yun Li reported.
