Capitol Investment V, the fifth blank check company formed by Mark Ein and Dyson Dryden, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The Arlington, VA-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Capitol Investment V would command a market value of $375 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Mark Ein, founder and CEO of Venturehouse Group and President of Leland Investments, and President, CFO, and Director Dyson Dryden, founder and President of Dryden Capital Management. The SPAC plans to target businesses that have demonstrated a potential for future growth.



Capitol Investment V is Ein and Dryden's fifth blank check company. The pair's most recent SPAC, Capitol Investment IV, went public in 2017 and acquired Nesco Holdings (NSCO; -59% from $10 offer price) in 2019.



Capitol Investment V was founded in 2017 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CAP.U. Citi, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Ein and Dryden's fifth SPAC Capitol Investment V files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

