Eileen Kamerick Is The Independent Director of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) And They Just Sold 41% Of Their Shares

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of Associated Banc-Corp, Eileen Kamerick, recently netted US$81k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$20.35. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 41%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Associated Banc-Corp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider John Bergstrom for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$23.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$20.06). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 51.00k shares worth US$1.2m. On the other hand they divested 33.99k shares, for US$792k. Overall, Associated Banc-Corp insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:ASB Insider Trading Volume September 8th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.2% of Associated Banc-Corp shares, worth about US$65m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Associated Banc-Corp Insiders?

The stark truth for Associated Banc-Corp is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Associated Banc-Corp that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

