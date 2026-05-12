Eikon Reports Q1 Loss Of $83 Mln; To Present New Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Data At The ASCO

(RTTNews) - Eikon Therapeutics Inc. (EIKN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Monday released its first quarter financial results, and provided clinical updates.

Q1 2026:

The company recorded a net loss of $83 million in Q1 2026, while in the same period of 2025, the net loss was $74.5million.

Research and development expenses (R&D) were $70 million, a 24% increase from the $56.6 million reported in the previous year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on March 31, 2026, amounted to $596 million. The available capital is expected to fund company operations till 2027.

Clinical Updates:

EIK1001 is a dual-agonist of Toll-like receptors 7 and 8 that stimulates both the innate and adaptive immune responses to treat advanced malignancies. The company plans to present updated Phase 2 data for EIK1001 in combination with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and Phase 2/3 data for EIK1001 in combination with pembrozulimab for treating advanced melanoma at the American Society of Clinical Oncology ("ASCO") annual meeting.

. A Phase 2/3 trial was also initiated for EIK1001 in combination with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy for the treatment of stage 4 NSCLC.

EIK1003 is a next-generation, highly selective PARP1 inhibitor currently being advanced in a Phase 1/2 trial for patients with breast, ovarian, prostate, or pancreatic cancer. The company reported dosing of the first patient in a Phase 2 dose optimization trial. Site selection was also initiated for Cohort 1D, which will evaluate EIK1003 in combination with paclitaxel and platinum-based chemotherapeutic agents to treat breast or ovarian cancer.

EIK1005 is a WRN helicase inhibitor developed to treat microsatellite instability (MSI) cancers. A Phase 1/2 trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors was initiated in February 2026.

EIKN closed Monday at $9.95, up 0.35%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $10.90, up 9.55%.

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