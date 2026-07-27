Eikon Doses First Patient In Phase 2/3 TeLuRide For EIK1001 For NSCLC; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Eikon Therapeutics Inc. (EIKN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, on Monday reported dosing the first patient in the Phase 2/3 TeLuRide-008 trial evaluating EIK1001 in combination with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy for treating Stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer.

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is one of the most common malignancies in the world, accounting for over 80%-85% of total lung cancer cases worldwide. The current standard of care for Stage 4 NSCLC combines immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) like pembrolizumab plus histology-appropriate chemotherapy. The treatment confers significant clinical benefit over chemotherapy alone, yet many patients experience disease progression.

EIK1001 is an investigational, systemically administered, dual-agonist of Toll receptors 8 and 9, which has shown single-agent activity in over 500 patients treated in Phase 1 studies.

The Phase 2/3 TeLuRide-008 trial is a global, multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, adaptive study that plans to dose treatment-naïve patients intravenously with EIK1001 alongside pembrolizumab and a chemotherapeutic agent. The trial aims to carry out dose optimization, dose expansion, and confirmatory hypotheses testing.

The Phase 2/3 TeLuRide-006 trial is also assessing EIK1001 for treating advanced malignant melanoma, with enrolment initiated in May 2025.

EIKN is currently trading up 10.30% at $9.82.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.