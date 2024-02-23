EIH (NSEI:EIHOTEL) Price Target Increased by 27.36% to 337.11

The average one-year price target for EIH (NSEI:EIHOTEL) has been revised to 337.11 / share. This is an increase of 27.36% from the prior estimate of 264.69 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 494.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.89% from the latest reported closing price of 400.80 / share.

EIH Maintains 0.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.27%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in EIH. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIHOTEL is 0.02%, a decrease of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.45% to 12,192K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,000K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares, representing a decrease of 42.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIHOTEL by 16.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,916K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,040K shares, representing a decrease of 38.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIHOTEL by 16.25% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,459K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,296K shares, representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIHOTEL by 0.88% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,002K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 758K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176K shares, representing a decrease of 55.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIHOTEL by 18.63% over the last quarter.

