EIH (NSE:EIHOTEL) Price Target Increased by 7.56% to 224.91

The average one-year price target for EIH (NSE:EIHOTEL) has been revised to 224.91 / share. This is an increase of 7.56% from the prior estimate of 209.10 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 263.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.82% from the latest reported closing price of 204.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in EIH. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIHOTEL is 0.01%, a decrease of 19.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 13,992K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,265K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,040K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,768K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,176K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,006K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

