Eighteen Burkinabe nationals die in Ivory Coast bus crash

Thiam Ndiaga Reuters
Eighteen Burkinabe nationals died when a bus they were travelling in crashed near the town of Bouake in central Ivory Coast on Wednesday morning, Burkina Faso's government said.

"It was a bus that overturned during a failed overtaking," said Rémi Dandjinou, Burkina Faso's minister of communication.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Hereward Holland Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

