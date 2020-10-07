Eighteen Burkinabe nationals die in Ivory Coast bus crash

OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Eighteen Burkinabe nationals died when a bus they were travelling in crashed near the town of Bouake in central Ivory Coast on Wednesday morning, Burkina Faso's government said.

"It was a bus that overturned during a failed overtaking," said Rémi Dandjinou, Burkina Faso's minister of communication.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Hereward Holland Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.