Eightco Names Paul Vassilakos Exe. Chairman, CEO

March 18, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Technology company Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) announced Monday that Paul Vassilakos has been named as its Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Kevin O'Donnell, who served as the company's Executive Chairman since October 2021 and Interim CEO for the last month, will remain a member of the Board of Directors.

The company further said that Brian McFadden, a Board member who had previously served as the company's Chief Executive Officer, will be resigning from the Board.

Vassilakos co-founded Forever 8 Fund, LLC, Eightco's largest subsidiary, in July 2020 and has served as a Managing Director of Forever 8 since such time.

Throughout his career, Vassilakos has held Board, CEO and CFO positions on various publicly listed companies. In addition, he founded Petrina Advisors, Inc., a privately held advisory firm.

Vassilakos said, "As the e-commerce industry evolves through consolidation and technology improvements, I believe Forever 8, alongside Eightco's efforts to reduce ongoing costs at the parent company level, is in a position to provide a cost effective and timely inventory capital solution to e-commerce sellers to help maximize their profits."

The former owners of Forever 8, including Vassilakos, have also agreed to amend the aggregate $27.5 million principal amount of notes that were received as consideration in the October 2022 sale of Forever 8 to the Company.

These amendments include a cancellation of an aggregate of around $3.0 million in accrued interest, as well as the conversion of an aggregate of around $1.1 million of accrued interest into 1.4 million shares of common stock of Eightco.

The former Forever 8 owners also agreed to defer interest and any payments due on the notes until October 30, 2024.

