Eightco Holdings Inc. Reports 25% Revenue Growth in First Quarter 2025 Amid Continued Focus on Refurbished Apple Products

Eightco Holdings reported 25% revenue growth, focusing on refurbished Apple products, while reducing operating losses by 55%.

Quiver AI Summary

Eightco Holdings Inc. reported a 25% increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2025, reaching $9.9 million compared to $8.0 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a focus on sales of refurbished Apple products. The company experienced a reduction in operating losses, down to $1.4 million from $3.2 million, attributed to decreased selling, general, and administrative expenses. Additionally, the gross profit margin fell to 8.2% from 17.5% due to a shift in product mix, but lower operational costs and improved revenue generated optimism for future growth. CEO Paul Vassilakos emphasized ongoing efforts to enhance the company's financial structure and expand operations, aiming for sustainable long-term growth.

Potential Positives

First quarter 2025 revenue growth of 25%, rising to $9.9 million compared to $8.0 million in the prior year quarter, indicating strong demand in the refurbished Apple products sector.

Reduction of operating losses by 55% to $1.4 million compared to $3.2 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting improved cost management and operational efficiency.

28% decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses, showcasing the company's successful efforts in cost-cutting measures and streamlining operations.

CEO's positive outlook on the company's ability to accelerate growth and drive sustained success, providing confidence to stakeholders about the future potential of Eightco Holdings.

Potential Negatives

Despite achieving revenue growth of 25%, the company's gross profit margin significantly decreased from 17.5% to 8.2%, indicating potential challenges in profitability and cost management.

The company reported a net loss of $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, a stark contrast to a net income of $1.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year, highlighting a decline in financial performance.

Operating losses, while improved year-over-year, still reached $1.4 million, suggesting ongoing financial instability despite efforts to reduce costs and improve operations.

FAQ

What were Eightco's financial highlights for Q1 2025?

Eightco reported a revenue growth of 25% to $9.9 million and a 55% reduction in operating loss to $1.4 million.

How has the refurbished products business impacted Eightco's revenue?

The focus on the refurbished Apple products business contributed significantly to revenue growth in Q1 2025.

What strategies is Eightco implementing for long-term growth?

Eightco is reducing operating costs and prioritizing financial stability to deliver long-term value to shareholders.

What is the company's approach to managing expenses?

Eightco has achieved a 28% decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses compared to the previous year.

What forward-looking statements did Eightco make in its release?

Eightco's forward-looking statements include expectations of continued revenue growth and strategic management to enhance shareholder value.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OCTO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $OCTO stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 1 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Quarter Driven by Focus on Deploying Capital into the Refurbished Apple Products Business and Prioritizing Financial Stability for Long-Term Growth









First quarter 2025 revenue growth of 25% to $9.9mn compared to $8.0mn for the prior year quarter, due to focus on refurbished apple products sales











First quarter 2025 revenue growth of 25% to $9.9mn compared to $8.0mn for the prior year quarter, due to focus on refurbished apple products sales



First quarter 2025 operating loss of $1.4mn, a reduction of 55% compared to an operating loss of $3.2mn for the prior year quarter, due to lower SG&A and absence of restructuring and severance expenses in the first quarter of 2025











Easton, PA, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) (the “Company” or “Eightco”) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





Paul Vassilakos, CEO of Eightco and President of Forever 8 Fund, LLC, the Company’s primary operating subsidiary (“Forever 8”), stated “In order to improve our cost structure to deliver long-term value to shareholders, we continue to reduce operating costs and address selling and administrative expenses. Our goal is to remain on this path to further support the Company’s growth as it continues to explore funding options.”





Mr. Vassilakos continued, “Our current operations provide the infrastructure to significantly scale revenues with a relatively modest increase in expenses. I continue to witness substantial progress within Eightco and believe our accomplishments provide a strong foundation to scale revenues rapidly. The demand for our inventory capital, especially in the refurbished apple products business, continues to underscore the value we believe we can bring to clients. We have now emerged from a transformative period, where I am confident in our ability to accelerate growth and drive sustained success for Eightco and our stakeholders."







Financial Highlights and Commentary







Reallocation of capital back into the refurbished apple products business resulted in revenue growth. This also resulted in a reduction in gross margins from 8.2% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 17.5% in the first quarter of 2024. The Company also saw a 28% decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses this quarter compared to the prior year quarter, which helped in improving operating losses of $1.4mn compared to a $3.2mn loss in the first quarter of 2024.







First quarter 2025 revenues of $9.9mn representing a 25% improvement on the first quarter 2024 revenue of $8.0mn



First quarter 2025 revenues of $9.9mn representing a 25% improvement on the first quarter 2024 revenue of $8.0mn



First quarter 2025 gross profit of $0.8mn compared to a gross profit $1.4mn in the first quarter of 2024



First quarter 2025 gross profit of $0.8mn compared to a gross profit $1.4mn in the first quarter of 2024



First quarter 2025 gross profit margin of 8.2%, compared to 17.5% in the first quarter of 2024, due to shift in product mix back into cell phones



First quarter 2025 gross profit margin of 8.2%, compared to 17.5% in the first quarter of 2024, due to shift in product mix back into cell phones



A 55% improvement in operating losses, down to a $1.4mn loss in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $3.2mn loss in the first quarter of 2024



A 55% improvement in operating losses, down to a $1.4mn loss in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $3.2mn loss in the first quarter of 2024



First quarter 2025 SG&A of $2.2mn, down 29% from $3.1mn in the first quarter of 2024, as a result of continued streamlining and operating costs reduction across all areas of the business



First quarter 2025 SG&A of $2.2mn, down 29% from $3.1mn in the first quarter of 2024, as a result of continued streamlining and operating costs reduction across all areas of the business



First quarter 2025 net loss of $2.5mn compared to a net income of $1.9mn in the first quarter of 2024



First quarter 2025 net loss of $2.5mn compared to a net income of $1.9mn in the first quarter of 2024



First quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations of $0.8mn, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations of $1.2mn for the first quarter of 2024





























For the Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025

















2024















Revenues, net









9,913,987













7,958,697













Cost of revenues









9,100,728













6,569,687













Gross profit









813,259













1,389,010







































Operating expenses:



























Selling, general and administrative expenses









2,229,425













3,127,943













Restructuring and severance









-













1,414,838













Total operating expenses









2,229,425













4,542,781













Operating loss









-1,416,166













-3,153,771







































Non-operating income (expense):



























Interest income (expense), net









-1,288,804













-1,198,771













Gain on forgiveness of earnout









-













6,100,000













Other income









21,898













26,677













Total non-operating income (expense)









-1,266,906













4,927,906





































Net income (loss) before income tax expense









-2,683,072













1,774,135





































Income tax expense (benefit)









-28,793













-







































Net income (loss) from continuing operations











-2,654,279













1,774,135















Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax











105,553













166,828















Net income (loss)











-2,548,725













1,940,963















Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest











-













-12















Net income (loss) attributable to Eightco Holdings Inc.











-2,548,725













1,940,975







































































For the Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025

















2024

















Net income (loss)













(2,654,279









)













1,774,135















Interest (income) expense, net









1,288,804













1,198,771













Gain on forgiveness of interest









-













-













Income tax expense









-28,793













-













Depreciation and amortization









574,642













556,299













EBITDA









(819,626





)









3,529,205













Stock-based compensation









0













0













Loss on issuance of warrants









-













-













Restructuring

















1,414,838













Gain on extinguishment of liabilities









-













-6,100,000













Adjusted EBITDA









(819,626





)









(1,155,957





)















Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA







EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP performance measures. Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, net (loss) income and other GAAP measures, are useful to investors to evaluate the Company’s results because they exclude certain items that are not directly related to the Company’s core operating performance. Investors should recognize that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the table below. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. Items excluded to arrive at forward-looking non-GAAP measures may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.





A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with SEC Regulation G as above.







About Eightco











Eightco (NASDAQ: OCTO) is committed to growth of its subsidiaries, made up of Forever 8, an inventory capital and management platform for e-commerce sellers, and Ferguson Containers, Inc., a provider of complete manufacturing and logistical solutions for product and packaging needs, through strategic management and investment. In addition, the Company is actively seeking new opportunities to add to its portfolio of technology solutions focused on the e-commerce ecosystem through strategic acquisitions. Through a combination of innovative strategies and focused execution, Eightco aims to create significant value and growth for its portfolio companies and stockholders.





For additional information, please visit



www.8co.holdings









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “expand,” “advance,” “develop” “believes,” “guidance,” “target,” “may,” “remain,” “project,” “outlook,” “intend,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: Eightco’s ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements; unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce Eightco’s capital resources; Eightco’s inability to raise adequate capital to fund its business; Eightco’s inability to innovate and attract users for Eightco’s products; future legislation and rulemaking negatively impacting digital assets; and shifting public and governmental positions on digital asset mining activity. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Eightco’s actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see Eightco’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Eightco undertakes no duty to update this information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.







For further information, please contact:







Investor Relations







investors@8co.holdings





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.