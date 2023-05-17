News & Insights

US Markets

Eight-year-old dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas

May 17, 2023 — 11:10 pm EDT

Written by Sharon Bernstein for Reuters ->

May 17 (Reuters) - An eight-year-old girl died on Wednesday in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol in Harlingen, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) said.

The child died at a local hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the agency's station in Harlingen, the CPB said in a press release on Wednesday.

The agency said it was conducting an investigation into the death of the girl, who was in custody with her parents at the station when the medical emergency occurred. Her name and country of origin were not released.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((sharon.bernstein@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.