Eight Stocks Wall Street Loves for Valentine's Day

Barron's found eight stocks Wall Street is gaga over. They all have room for gains of at least 10%.

Chocolate and flowers can’t be delivered via the printed word, but Barron’s still has a Valentine’s Day gift for investors: a big bunch of stocks that Wall Street analysts love, with room to rise at least 10%.

Barron’s looked for investing roses and found eight stocks in the S&P 500 that analysts just can’t get enough of. The group passed two tests. First, more than 90% of analysts covering each company rate shares the equivalent of Buy. The average buy-rating ratio for stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average is about 55%. Second, all eight stocks have the potential to rise at least 10% from recent levels, based on the average of analysts’ price targets.

It’s a reasonably high bar. Only about 2% of stocks in the S&P made the cut. Software giant Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) didn’t qualify. It’s a widely loved stock. About 92% of analysts covering the company rate shares at Buy, but their average price target is only about 6% higher than recent levels.

Microsoft might still rise from its current price of about $184, but something about the stock is preventing analysts from lavishing it with diamonds in the form of higher price targets. It could be that Microsoft has risen 72% over the last 12 months, leaving the stock price at 31 times estimated per-share earnings for 2020.

The most-loved stock Barron’s identified, on the other hand, has diamonds in its name. Diamondback Energy (FANG) is recommended by all 36 analysts covering the company, according to Bloomberg. Their average target for the price is about $120 a share, up more than 60% from recent levels. And the stock trades for less than 9 times estimated 2020 earnings. This one deserves to meet the parents.

The other seven stocks in our love list include: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), health-insurance provider Centene (CNC), engineering firm Quanta Services (PWR), medical-device maker Boston Scientific (BSX), defense contractor L3Harris Technologies (LHX), health giant Cigna (CI), and Amazon.com (AMZN).

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_2cea0b5a9d2fc2cdc3a60c74.json

Stock valuations and recent returns for the group are all over the map. Diamondback stock, for instance, has fallen about 25% year to date as energy prices have slumped. Amazon shares, on the other hand, are up about 17%, adding about $160 billion in market value to the retail-tech behemoth.

It’s a huge amount of value created. There are less than 40 companies in the U.S. with market values of more than $160 billion. Fewer than 70 are valued at more than $100 billion.

Amazon, with a market capitalization of some $1.1 trillion, comes with some baggage. The stock trades at about 53 times estimated per-share earnings for 2020. That’s high. Overall, the group of eight trade for about 19 times estimated earnings, close to the price/earnings ratio of the overall market.

Buying any stock, like falling in love, is taking a chance. No future return is assured. These eight, at least, come highly recommended.

