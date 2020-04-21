Eight issuers price bonds in high-yield cash grab

By David Bell

NEW YORK, April 21 (IFR) - Eight deals were priced in the high-yield primary market on Tuesday as issuers took advantage of firmer market conditions to grab cash while they can.

Despite negative oil futures rattling broader markets, the high-yield primary was on fire with seven new deals announced and priced - the busiest day for the junk bond market since activity resumed on March 30 after almost a month-long pause.

Beauty company Sally Holdings also priced a US$300m bond that was announced on Monday, bringing the total to eight.

In a sign of strong investor demand four deals were upsized, and all were able to price at or inside the tight end of price talk.

All were looking to put cash on the balance sheet for general corporate purposes, including funding working capital, with some aiming to pay down other debt.

It followed two deals on Monday that were both upsized for a combined US$1.6bn and an impressive 18 tranches sold last week for a total US$15.35bn.

"I think we will continue to see this," said Greg Zappin, portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management. "Most companies need liquidity and the market is open so it is active."

Faith in central bank support and hope for a V-shape economic rebound has helped fund flows rebound and shifted momentum, wrote Brian Gelfand, senior vice president of fixed income at TCW in a note to clients on Monday.

Average high-yield spreads have dropped from a seven-year high of 1,087bp on March 23 to 752bp on Monday.

"Have we overshot to the upside? Possibly, given the high degree of leverage in the system and the real and protracted economic fallout likely to ensue," said Gelfand. "However, prevailing credit spreads are more balanced than not, so some margin for error remains priced in."

Truck maker Navistar, theme park chain Sea World, food distributor Performance Food Group, construction material producer Builders FirstSource, insurance broker Alliant, aluminum producer Kaiser Aluminum, Spanish language TV and radio broadcaster Univision Communications all announced deals on Monday.

All were due to be priced by close of business with Navistar and Univision launching their transactions, but still to price.

The eight deals totaled US$2.7bn with Navistar's US$600m senior secured five-year non-call two the largest on the day.

Two were taps - Builders FirstSource raised a US$350m add-on to its 6.75% 2027 secured notes (upsized from an initial US$250m and priced at 98.75), while Alliant was tapped its 6.75% 2027 senior unsecureds for an additional US$300m at par.

The rest were all new five-year non-call two notes.

In a sign that the market is firming up, three of Tuesday's deals were unsecured - Performance Food Group, Kaiser Aluminum and Alliant. They were priced at 6.875%, 6.50% and par, all at the tight end or inside of price talk. Performance Foods was also upsized from US250m to US$275m.

Navistar, Sea World, Univision and Sally Holdings meanwhile set pricing at 9.50%, 9.50% (at 99.03 to yield 9.75%) 8.75% and 9.75% - again, at the tight end of price talk in all cases.

TRUCKING ON

The Navistar deal was notable being the third high-yield bond from the auto sector in recent deals, following Ford and a deal from Adient on Monday that was upsized - despite the severe headwinds facing that sector.

Navistar's deal also included an unusual term that allows the company to redeem the notes within one year of closing following the company's expected acquisition by Volkswagen's TRATON truck unit at 100% of principal plus 75% of coupon.

That means the paper could be very short dated if the acquisition goes ahead in 2020 or 2021.

CreditSights noted that the firm's unsecured 2025 notes were trading at 9.9% and saw fair value in the 8.00%-mid 8.00% area.

Sea World's bond, meanwhile, was the third theme park debt offering seen in the past week, following well received deals from Cedar Fair Entertainment and Six Flags.

