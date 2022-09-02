US Markets

Eight Colombia police killed in deadliest attack since leftist took office

Contributor
Julia Symmes Cobb Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA GREIF

Eight police officers were killed in an explosives attack in western Colombia on Friday, President Gustavo Petro said, the deadliest attack on security forces since he took office promising to end the country's nearly 60-year conflict.

BOGOTA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Eight police officers were killed in an explosives attack in western Colombia on Friday, President Gustavo Petro said, the deadliest attack on security forces since he took office promising to end the country's nearly 60-year conflict.

Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla, has pledged to seek "total peace" by restarting talks with leftist ELN rebels, applying a 2016 peace accord to former FARC guerrilla fighters who reject it and negotiating the surrender of crime gangs in exchange for reduced sentences.

"I forcefully reject the attack with explosives in San Luis, Huila where eight police died. Solidarity with their families," Petro said on Twitter. "These acts are a clear sabotage to total peace. I have asked authorities to go to the area to take on the investigation."

Police sources said the officials were killed when the vehicle in which they were traveling was hit with explosives.

Petro did not name the perpetrators of the attack, but so-called dissidents from the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels operate in the area according to security sources.

Dissident groups reject the peace accord negotiated by their former leadership and count some 2,400 fighters in their ranks, according to the government.

Several well-known dissident commanders have been killed recently, many in fighting across the border in Venezuela.

Colombia's conflict between the government, leftist guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug trafficking gangs killed at least 450,000 people between 1985 and 2018 alone.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular