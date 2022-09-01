Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) shareholders have endured a 22% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 25% in the last quarter. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. Truth be told the share price declined 22% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow by 118% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 7% per year over three years would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. It seems likely that actual growth fell short of shareholders' expectations. Still, with high hopes now tempered, now might prove to be an opportunity to buy.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGM:EIGR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 1st 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 1.0% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 3% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

