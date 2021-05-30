Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Carry?

As you can see below, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had US$31.2m of debt, at March 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has US$160.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$129.3m net cash.

How Healthy Is Eiger BioPharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:EIGR Debt to Equity History May 30th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$17.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$31.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$160.5m in cash and US$639.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$111.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals' balance sheet is almost as strong as Fort Knox. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Eiger BioPharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals managed to produce its first revenue as a listed company, but given the lack of profit, shareholders will no doubt be hoping to see some strong increases.

So How Risky Is Eiger BioPharmaceuticals?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$60m of cash and made a loss of US$21m. But at least it has US$129.3m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals that you should be aware of before investing here.

