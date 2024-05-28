News & Insights

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Cautions Investors Amid Bankruptcy

May 28, 2024 — 08:44 am EDT

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGRQ) has provided an announcement.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2024, have warned investors not to base investment decisions on their recently filed Monthly Operating Reports. These reports, required by the bankruptcy court and not prepared under GAAP, may be unreliable and subject to change. Shareholders are urged to exercise extreme caution when trading the company’s securities due to the high risk and potential for complete loss depending on the bankruptcy outcome.

