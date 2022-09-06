Eiger: FDA Ready To Consider Any New Data To Support EUA Application For Peginterferon Lambda

(RTTNews) - Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) issued an update on the status of its planned request for emergency use authorization of peginterferon lambda for the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The FDA has indicated that it is not yet able to determine whether the criteria for the submission of an application and issuance of an EUA are likely to be met.

Eiger BioPharma noted that FDA has indicated that it will consider any new information and data from the TOGETHER study to support an EUA as well as the company's plans for the further development of peginterferon lambda for COVID-19.

Shares of Eiger BioPharma are down 6% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

