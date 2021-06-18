World Markets

EIG-led consortium closes $12.4 bln Aramco pipelines deal

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED JADALLAH

U.S.-based EIG Global Energy Partners said on Friday a consortium it led has closed a deal to buy 49% of Saudi oil producer Aramco's pipelines business for $12.4 billion.

June 18 (Reuters) - U.S.-based EIG Global Energy Partners said on Friday a consortium it led has closed a deal to buy 49% of Saudi oil producer Aramco's 2222.SE pipelines business for $12.4 billion.

EIG said the co-investment process for the deal attracted a global group of investors from China, Saudi Arabia, Korea, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

It included Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company, Silk Road Fund, Hassana and Samsung Asset Management, the company said.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    IMF's Georgieva: Poorer Nations Hit by Climate, Pandemic

    IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says poorer nations are struggling with pandemic-fueled debt and desperately need help. She speaks to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin following an IMF panel. (Source: Bloomberg)

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular