EIG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.15, changing hands as low as $39.69 per share. Employers Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EIG's low point in its 52 week range is $32.575 per share, with $46.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.44.
