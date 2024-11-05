Eiffage Wins Key Contract for Paris Campus Development

Eiffage (FR:FGR) has released an update.

Eiffage, in collaboration with several partners, has secured a major contract to design, build, and maintain the Grand Paris Nord campus, a significant educational and medical hub near Paris. The project, financed by state credits, is one of the largest public investments of the decade, focusing on sustainability and innovation. Completion is expected by 2029, with Eiffage overseeing operations for 12 years.

