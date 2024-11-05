News & Insights

Stocks

Eiffage Wins Key Contract for Paris Campus Development

November 05, 2024 — 12:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eiffage (FR:FGR) has released an update.

Eiffage, in collaboration with several partners, has secured a major contract to design, build, and maintain the Grand Paris Nord campus, a significant educational and medical hub near Paris. The project, financed by state credits, is one of the largest public investments of the decade, focusing on sustainability and innovation. Completion is expected by 2029, with Eiffage overseeing operations for 12 years.

For further insights into FR:FGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.