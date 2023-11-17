News & Insights

Eiffage wins 4 bln euro order for French next-generation nuclear plants

November 17, 2023 — 01:37 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - French construction group Eiffage FOUG.PA late on Thursday said it won a contract worth more than 4 billion euros ($4.34 billion) to carry out the main civil engineering works surrounding two planned nuclear reactors.

For each reactor, Eiffage will build several dozen of buildings, including the giant concrete domes containing the reactor, the turbine halls and a six-level operation building.

The deal for the would-be EPR2 reactors state-owned utility EDF is building at its Penly site in northern France, will involve almost 4,000 people and generate 1.3 million working hours, Eiffage said.

Preparatory works are due to start in mid-2024, once EDF has obtained all necessary permits to kick off the construction.

